Putin, cenbank governor say Russian Sberbank's privatisation not on agenda
January 29, 2016 / 12:28 PM / 2 years ago

Putin, cenbank governor say Russian Sberbank's privatisation not on agenda

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Selling off a central bank-owned stake in Sberbank, Russia’s largest lender by assets, is not on the agenda, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday.

“We will not return to this issue (Sberbank’s privatisation) in the medium term,” Putin told a meeting with Nabiullina and key economic ministers with whom he was discussing privatisation plans for 2016.

Nabiullina said Sberbank’s privatisation would be premature. She stressed that the confidence in Sberbank among Russia’s depositors was based namely on the fact that it is a state-controlled institution. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Katya Golubkova)

