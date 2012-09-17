FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sberbank shares down 2 pct after stake sale announcement
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
September 17, 2012 / 6:26 AM / in 5 years

Sberbank shares down 2 pct after stake sale announcement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Shares in Russia’s top lender, Sberbank, were down 2 percent in early trade in Moscow, after the announcement of a sale of a 7.6 percent stake early on Monday.

Sberbank’s shares were trading at 95.5 roubles ($3.13) versus Friday’s closing price of 97.05 roubles.

The lender started the long-awaited 7.6 percent stake sale on Monday as part of a broad privatisation move, with a price range set at between 91 roubles and the market price at the time the book closes, which could be as early as tomorrow. ($1 = 30.4837 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.