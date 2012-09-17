Sberbank shares down 2 pct after stake sale announcement

MOSCOW, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Shares in Russia’s top lender, Sberbank, were down 2 percent in early trade in Moscow, after the announcement of a sale of a 7.6 percent stake early on Monday.

Sberbank’s shares were trading at 95.5 roubles ($3.13) versus Friday’s closing price of 97.05 roubles.

The lender started the long-awaited 7.6 percent stake sale on Monday as part of a broad privatisation move, with a price range set at between 91 roubles and the market price at the time the book closes, which could be as early as tomorrow. ($1 = 30.4837 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova)