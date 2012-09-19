FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sberbank's shares nudge higher in Moscow open
#Market News
September 19, 2012 / 6:25 AM / in 5 years

Sberbank's shares nudge higher in Moscow open

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Shares in Russia’s Sberbank rose 0.25 percent in the first few minutes of trading in Moscow, trading nearly two roubles above the placement price of 93 roubles but lagging the broader market.

The sale of a 7.6 percent stake, worth more than $5 billion, has drawn strong demand from investors around the world, attracted by the lender’s dominant position on the growing domestic market and potential to expand across emerging European economies.

The offering was priced at 93 roubles ($3.04) per share, the Russian central bank said late on Tuesday. Sberbank’s shares opened up 0.25 percent in Moscow 94.99 roubles.

