MOSCOW, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Russia’s Sberbank said on Tuesday it had agreed to lend petrochemical company Sibur 42 billion roubles ($775 million) over five years.

Sberbank added that the credit line would be open for general business purposes. ($1 = 54.1929 roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)