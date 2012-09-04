FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Market conditions "comfortable" for Sberbank stake sale-EconMin
September 4, 2012 / 11:56 AM / 5 years ago

Market conditions "comfortable" for Sberbank stake sale-EconMin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Current market conditions are conducive for the sale of a government stake in Sberbank , Russian Economy Minister Andrey Belousov was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

“(Conditions are) comfortable. It is quite easy to evaluate by checking Sberbank’s stock price,” Interfax news agency quoted him as saying in Vladivostok.

Sberbank’s shares were trading at 93.89 roubles ($2.90) on Tuesday, 0.2 percent down, in line with the overall MICEX index.

The sale of a 7.6 percent stake, now worth around $5 billion, was initially planned last year but the deal was postponed several times due to fragile markets.

Some analysts have speculated that Sberbank would announce the sale after the lender posted better-than-expected second quarter results last week, but the bank did not provide any guidance on the possible deal. ($1 = 32.3300 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Douglas Busvine)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
