September 18, 2012 / 8:41 AM / in 5 years

Sberbank stake sale guidance set at 92-94 rbls/share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 18 (Reuters) - New price guidance for the sale of a 7.6 percent stake in Sberbank has been set at 92-94 roubles ($3.01-$3.07) per share, up from the lower end of 91 roubles announced on Monday, three banking sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

Sberbank, in which the Russian state is selling a 7.6 percent stake worth over $5 billion, plans to close the order book at 1330 GMT on Tuesday, one source close to the deal said earlier.

Market sources said the order book had been covered by Monday evening in Moscow, with bids for the 1.71 billion shares on offer coming in at 93.5 roubles or higher.

