Sberbank prices stake sale at mid-range - sources

MOSCOW, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Sberbank, Russia’s top lender, priced a 7.6 percent stake at 93 roubles ($3.00) per share after a two-day placement, with the price set at the middle of the range, two banking sources told Reuters.

Market sources said on Tuesday the banks in charge of selling the 7.6 percent stake in Europe’s third-biggest lender by equity value had quoted a price range of 92-94 roubles per share, up from an initial guidance of at least 91 roubles.

The final price puts stake value at 159 billion roubles or $5.1 billion - the amount Sberbank’s Chief Executive German Gref named as a target in an interview with Reuters on Monday. Sberbank declined to comment.