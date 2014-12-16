Shares in Russia's top bank Sberbank plummet 18 pct

MOSCOW, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Shares in Russia’s top bank Sberbank plunged over 18 percent on Tuesday, while the rouble-denominated MICEX index was up around 2.6 percent, helped by the weaker rouble.

Sberbank is seen as a barometer for the wider Russian economy, and the collapsing rouble is denting investor confidence in Russia.

At 1227 GMT the dollar-denominated RTS index was down around 17 percent at 598 points, near a five-year low. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Alexander Winning, Editing by Timothy Heritage)