Russia's Sberbank may reduce branches, geographies in Europe
October 22, 2015 / 10:52 AM / 2 years ago

Russia's Sberbank may reduce branches, geographies in Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON/MOSCOW, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Russia’s Sberbank may reduce its branches and presence in certain European countries, Chief Executive German Gref told investors in London on Thursday.

Gref said sanctions over the Ukraine conflict and macroeconomic conditions in Russia had deeply affected the bank’s international strategy. He added he hoped that the peak of the difficulties for Sberbank in Ukraine was at the beginning of the year.

Reporting by Sujata Rao and Alexander Winning; Editing by Jack Stubbs

