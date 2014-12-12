Sberbank may review 5-year strategy due to market situation - CEO

MOSCOW, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Russia’s top bank Sberbank may review its five-year strategy due to the current market situation, Chief Executive German Gref told reporters, but later said he thought the bank’s five-year goals were achievable.

“There are divergences (from the strategy) for cost of risk, net profit,” Gref told reporters after a meeting of the bank’s supervisory board.

“By the end of the first half of 2015 we will return to the strategy and possibly revise it given the situation on the market,” he said.

Gref also said he thought the chances of a crisis situation happening were “high,” without elaborating. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Katya Golubkova; Writing by Alexander Winning, Editing by Thomas Grove)