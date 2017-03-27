FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Sberbank says sells its subsidiary in Ukraine
March 27, 2017 / 8:49 PM / 5 months ago

Russia's Sberbank says sells its subsidiary in Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 27 (Reuters) - Russia's biggest bank Sberbank is selling its subsidiary in Ukraine to a consortium of investors, which include Norvik Bank (Latvia) and a Belarussian private company, Sberbank said in a statement on Monday.

The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2017 after receiving approval by the financial and anti-monopoly regulators of relevant jurisdictions, including Latvia and Ukraine, it added.

Sberbank said the deal would not have a material effect on its consolidated results according to international reporting standards.

Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Alexander Winning

