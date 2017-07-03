KIEV, July 3 Belarussian investor Viktor
Prokopenya is looking to buy the Ukrainian subsidiary of
Russia's biggest bank Sberbank and has asked the
central bank to approve the deal, Ukraine's central bank said on
Monday.
Prokopenya aims to acquire 100 percent of the Ukrainian
subsidiary via Belarussian Paritetbank, the central bank said in
a statement.
Ukraine recently imposed sanctions on Sberbank and other
Russian state-owned banks operating in Ukraine in response to
tensions over pro-Russian secessionists in eastern Ukraine.
Sberbank Chief Executive German Gref said in March the bank
was looking "very actively" at options for a quick exit from
Ukraine. Sberbank also said it had reached a
preliminary agreement to sell the subsidiary to a Russian
consortium.
In April, Ukraine's central bank said that Said Gutseriev, a
son of Mikhail Gutseriyev, co-owner of Russian mid-sized oil
producer Russneft, had submitted a proposal to buy 77.5 percent
of Sberbank's Ukrainian subsidiary, while Grigory Guselnikov,
the main shareholder of Latvian Norvik Bank, had bid for the
remaining 22.5 percent.
Ukrainian law allows the central bank to analyse potential
buyers' proposals for three months. The regulator has not yet
announced a decision on applications of Gutseriyev and
Guselnikov.
VP Capital company, founded by Prokopenya, has said it is
working on a number of investment projects with the Larnabel
Enterprises fund of the Gutseriev family.
Asked about the link with Gutseriev’s bid, Prokopenya said:
"Our applications are independent."
Sberbank was not immediately available to comment outside
business hours on Monday.
(Reporting by Natalia Zinets. Additional reporting by Andrei
Makhovsky in Minsk. Editing by Jane Merriman)