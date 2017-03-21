Russia's Sberbank looking at quick exit from Ukraine - CEO

MOSCOW, March 21 (Reuters) - Russia's biggest bank Sberbank is looking "very actively" at options for a quick exit from Ukraine, the bank's Chief Executive German Gref said on Tuesday.

Gref also told reporters that Sberbank's loan-loss provisions in Ukraine made up around 70 percent of its potential losses.

Ukraine recently decided to impose more sanctions on Sberbank and other Russian state-owned banks operating in Ukraine - part of a broader flare-up in tensions linked to separatist regions of eastern Ukraine which are backed by Russia. (Reporting by Kira Zavyalova; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Alessandra Prentice)