5 months ago
March 21, 2017 / 11:50 AM / 5 months ago

Russia's Sberbank looking at quick exit from Ukraine - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 21 (Reuters) - Russia's biggest bank Sberbank is looking "very actively" at options for a quick exit from Ukraine, the bank's Chief Executive German Gref said on Tuesday.

Gref also told reporters that Sberbank's loan-loss provisions in Ukraine made up around 70 percent of its potential losses.

Ukraine recently decided to impose more sanctions on Sberbank and other Russian state-owned banks operating in Ukraine - part of a broader flare-up in tensions linked to separatist regions of eastern Ukraine which are backed by Russia. (Reporting by Kira Zavyalova; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Alessandra Prentice)

