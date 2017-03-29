FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Sberbank hopes to complete Ukrainian unit sale in H1 - source
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
March 29, 2017 / 9:39 AM / 5 months ago

Russia's Sberbank hopes to complete Ukrainian unit sale in H1 - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 29 (Reuters) - Russia's Sberbank hopes to complete the sale of its Ukrainian subsidiary in May or June, a source with the bank said on Wednesday.

Sberbank said this week it had agreed to sell its unit in Ukraine to a consortium of investors, which include Norvik Bank (Latvia) and a Belarussian private company.

"We plan that (in the) next 1-2 weeks we will, together with the buyers, send the documents for approval to the regulators, three in Ukraine and one in Latvia," the source said. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; writing by Katya Golubkova and Polina Nikolskaya; editing by Maria Kiselyova)

