SOCHI, Russia, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Russia’s Yamal LNG liquefied natural gas project is on track and will be profitable even with low oil and gas prices, Sberbank Chief Executive German Gref said on Tuesday.

“This is the most expensive project, (it) will completely change the gas economy of the country,” he told President Vladimir Putin. (Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin)