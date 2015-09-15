FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia may toughen requirements for Schlumberger's bid for Eurasia Drilling - RIA
September 15, 2015

Russia may toughen requirements for Schlumberger's bid for Eurasia Drilling - RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Russian government may put forward some additional requirements for Schlumberger’s attempted bid to acquire a part of Eurasia Drilling servicing company, RIA news agency quoted the head of anti-monopoly watchdog as saying on Tuesday.

Earlier this year, Schlumberger said it planned to buy a 45.65 percent stake in Eurasia for about $1.7 billion, potentially paving the way for it to become the sole owner of Russia’s most active oilfield services company. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Lidia Kelly)

