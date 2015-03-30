FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Eurasia Drilling says extends deadline for Schlumberger deal
#Market News
March 30, 2015 / 12:25 PM / 2 years ago

Eurasia Drilling says extends deadline for Schlumberger deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 30 (Reuters) - Russia’s Eurasia Drilling said on Monday it had agreed to extend a deadline on a proposed deal to sell a stake to international oilfield services firm Schlumberger from March 31 to April 30.

Last month, Schlumberger said it planned to buy a 45.65 percent stake in Eurasia for about $1.7 billion, potentially paving the way for it to become the sole owner of Russia’s most active oilfield services company.

Eurasia Drilling said on Monday it was continuing to work with Russia’s Federal Anti-Monopoly Service and Commission on Foreign Investment on the deal.

Russian officials are yet to grant the approvals needed for the deal to be completed. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Polina Devitt)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

