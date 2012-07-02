FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Russian June seaborne crude exports down 4.5 pct vs May
#Energy
July 2, 2012 / 8:32 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Russian June seaborne crude exports down 4.5 pct vs May

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 2 (Reuters) - Russian seaborne crude oil exports supplied to
ports by state pipeline monopoly Transneft fell to 2.79 million
barrels per day (11.510 million tonnes) in June from 2.95 million bpd in May.
    The following oil export data was supplied by Russia's Energy Ministry.     
 
    Volumes are in millions of tonnes and show the monthly and year-to-date
totals.                 
    Percentage change figures are based on daily volumes.
   
                                       Pct change vs          
                             June 12  May 12  June 11      YTD
 Transneft pipeline system    17.219    -4.7      6.0  107.010
 Druzhba pipeline              4.429    -6.9     -2.8   30.059
 CPC                           0.061    57.2    505.7    0.227
 Railway exports                 0.0     n/a      n/a      0.0
 Seaborne                     11.510    -4.5     10.1   69.196
  Novorossiisk                 3.954    18.5     35.8   21.550
  Tuapse                         0.0     n/a      n/a    0.680
  Odessa                         0.0     n/a      n/a      0.0
  Yuzhny                         0.0     n/a      n/a      0.0
  Kozmino                      1.300     3.3      0.1    7.699
  Primorsk                     5.257    -9.3     -9.2   35.471
  Ust-Luga                     1.000   -35.4      n/a    3.796
 Delivered to China (ESPO)     1.219    -0.2     -1.2    7.529
    

 (Gleb Gorodyankin)

