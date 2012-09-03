FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Russian August seaborne crude exports up 7.3 pct
September 3, 2012 / 9:36 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Russian August seaborne crude exports up 7.3 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Russian seaborne crude oil exports supplied to
ports by state pipeline monopoly Transneft rose to 3.014 million
barrels per day (12.748 million tonnes) in August from 2.809 million bpd in
July.
    The following oil export data was supplied by Russia's Energy Ministry.     
 
    Volumes are in millions of tonnes and show the monthly and year-to-date
totals. Percentage change figures are based on daily volumes.
   
                                       Pct change vs            
                             Aug 12    Jul 12   Aug 11       YTD
 Transneft pipeline system   18.351      6.38     8.05   142.612
 Druzhba pipeline             4.299      7.20   -11.93    38.367
 CPC                          0.000       n/a      n/a     0.285
 Railway exports              0.000       n/a      n/a     0.000
 Seaborne                    12.748      7.33    16.88    93.821
  Novorossiisk                4.148     13.94     9.68    29.338
  Tuapse                      0.000       n/a      n/a     0.740
  Odessa                      0.000       n/a      n/a     0.000
  Yuzhny                      0.000       n/a      n/a     0.000
  Kozmino                     1.302     -0.02    -7.12    10.302
  Primorsk                    5.601      2.25     1.84    46.549
  Ust-Luga                    1.698      21.5      n/a     6.893
 Delivered to China (ESPO)    1.177    -10.80     0.00    10.003
 
    

 (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; editing by Jane Baird)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
