FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Russian September seaborne crude exports up 1.8 pct
Sections
Featured
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
las Vegas Massacre
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
Economy
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
SEC's corporate filing system vulnerable
Cyber Risk
SEC's corporate filing system vulnerable
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
October 2, 2012 / 8:31 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Russian September seaborne crude exports up 1.8 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Russian seaborne crude oil exports supplied to
ports by state pipeline monopoly Transneft rose to 3.068 million
barrels per day (12.557 million tonnes) in September from 3.014 million bpd in
August.
    The following oil export data was supplied by Russia's Energy Ministry.     
 
    Volumes are in millions of tonnes and show the monthly and year-to-date
totals. Percentage change figures are based on daily volumes.
   
                                        Pct change vs           
                              Sept 12   Aug 12  Sept 11      YTD
 Transneft pipeline system     17.982      1.3      3.1  160.594
 Druzhba pipeline               4.167      0.2    -17.6   42.534
 CPC                            0.039      n/a      n/a    0.324
 Railway exports                0.000      n/a      n/a    0.000
 Seaborne                      12.557      1.8     12.3  106.378
   Novorossiisk                 3.358    -16.3    -14.1   32.696
   Tuapse                       0.000      n/a      n/a    0.740
   Odessa                       0.000      n/a      n/a    0.000
   Yuzhny                       0.000      n/a      n/a    0.000
   Kozmino                      1.300      3.2      0.0   11.602
   Primorsk                     6.006     10.8      1.8   52.555
   Ust-Luga                     1.893     15.2      n/a    8.785
 Delivered to China (ESPO)      1.209      6.1      0.0   11.212
 
    

 (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; editing by Keiron Henderson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.