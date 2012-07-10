FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sechin says Rosneftegaz given nod for privatisation
July 10, 2012 / 1:21 PM / in 5 years

Sechin says Rosneftegaz given nod for privatisation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 10 (Reuters) - Russia’s most influential energy official, Igor Sechin, said on Tuesday the state-owned energy holding Rosneftegaz was given permission to invest cash on its balance sheet in comments which seem to contradict assertions by a top government official.

Earlier on Tuesday, Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich said the government wanted Rosneftegaz to send 90 percent of dividend receipts to the state budget.

Sechin also said that Rosneftegaz’s bid for the state-controlled hydroelectric power producer RusHydro was “justified” after a Kremlin commission on energy chaired by President Vladimir Putin did not approve the proposal. (Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin)

