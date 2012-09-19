Russia's Severstal launches $450 mln in 5yr bonds

MOSCOW, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Russia’s steel major Severstal announced the launch of an offering for $450 million in senior unsecured convertible five-year bonds, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Severstal, controlled by billionaire Alexei Mordashov, said the bonds will be used to refinance its existing debt and other corporate purposes.

The bonds, converted into Global Depositary Receipts (GDR) listed on the London Stock Exchange, are expected to carry a yield maturity between 2 and 2.5 percent per year.

The company said last month it maintained net debt/EBITDA ratio at a comfortable 1.2x level.