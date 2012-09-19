FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Severstal launches $450 mln in 5yr bonds
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
September 19, 2012 / 7:11 AM / in 5 years

Russia's Severstal launches $450 mln in 5yr bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Russia’s steel major Severstal announced the launch of an offering for $450 million in senior unsecured convertible five-year bonds, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Severstal, controlled by billionaire Alexei Mordashov, said the bonds will be used to refinance its existing debt and other corporate purposes.

The bonds, converted into Global Depositary Receipts (GDR) listed on the London Stock Exchange, are expected to carry a yield maturity between 2 and 2.5 percent per year.

The company said last month it maintained net debt/EBITDA ratio at a comfortable 1.2x level.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.