FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Russia's Severstal says CEO Mordashov to step down
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
April 27, 2015 / 1:50 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Russia's Severstal says CEO Mordashov to step down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates throughout; adds detail, quote)

MOSCOW, April 27 (Reuters) - Russian steelmaker Severstal said on Monday its chief executive, Alexey Mordashov, would step down from his position and seek election as chairman of the company’s board of directors.

Mordashov, who joined Severstal 27 years ago and is estimated by Forbes to have a net worth of $13 billion, said he was stepping down to focus on other business ventures.

“This is the right time to make this management transition which will allow a new balance of time allocation across the portfolio of my assets,” he said in a statement.

Severstal said Mordashov, the company’s majority owner, was expected to be replaced by Vadim Larin, who holds the position of chief operating officer. He joined the company in 2003.

The position of chief operating officer will no longer exist, the company said, adding that the changes would take effect on May 26. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, Andrey Kuzmin and Jack Stubbs, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.