UPDATE 1-Severstal sees prices and construction dip hitting Q4

* Severstal Q3 net profit surges 112 pct vs Q2 on fx gains

* Sees weaker Q4 prices, domestic construction slowdown

* Shares rise 1 pct (Adds CEO comments, analyst, share price)

By Alexei Anishchuk

MOSCOW, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Russian steelmaker Severstal expects its fourth quarter to be hit by globally sagging steel prices and seasonal weakness in domestic construction activity.

“Until the year-end we anticipate coking coal and iron ore prices to remain stable, while steel prices have some downside risk,” CEO Alexei Mordashov said after the company posted better than expected third quarter profits.

“Therefore we expect Q4 to be more challenging for us, as compared to Q3,” he said in a statement on Thursday.

Severstal’s domestic operations will also be hampered by a seasonal drop in construction activity by the end of the year, the company said.

The steelmaker reported a 112 percent rise in the second quarter net profit to $329 million from $155 million due to foreign exchange gains, beating analyst forecasts of $232 million in a Reuters poll.

Its revenue fell 3.4 percent to $3.59 billion from $3.72 billion in April-June. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) slid 17.8 percent to $546 million from $664 million.

Severstal International, the steel giant’s U.S. division, saw a 78 percent decline in EBITDA to $17 million, from $77 million in the second quarter.

Overall weekly steel production in the United States continued to fall year-on-year through the period, with industry capacity utilisation below 70 percent, the company said.

“Most market segments remain healthy led by demand from the automotive, pipe and tube industry,” the company said. “There are some signs of recovery in the residential and non-residential construction segments.”

Severstal shares were up 2.4 percent at 0905 GMT, outperforming a flat broader market.

“Severstal produced reasonably strong third-quarter financial results, delivering on relatively high market expectations,” said George Buzhenitsa from Deutsche Bank.

“Consolidated earnings look largely in-line with DB consensus, while capital flow management was ahead of our expectations.” (Reporting By Alexei Anishchuk; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)