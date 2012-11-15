FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Severstal earnings double q-o-q on fx gains
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
Commentary
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
November 15, 2012 / 7:16 AM / 5 years ago

Russia's Severstal earnings double q-o-q on fx gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Russian steelmaker Severstal said on Thursday its third-quarter net profit increased by 112 percent, quarter-on-quarter, to $329 million due to foreign exchange gains, beating analyst forecasts.

Analysts polled by Reuters expected the company to post a third quarter net profit of $232 million, up from $155 million in the second quarter.

Severstal, controlled by billionaire Alexei Mordashov, said it expected a challenging fourth quarter compared to the third quarter as it forecast steel prices to go down by the end of the year.

Its domestic operations will be hampered by a seasonal drop in construction activity, the company said.

Its revenue fell 3.4 percent to $3.59 billion from $3.72 billion in April-June. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) slid 17.8 percent to $546 million from $664 million. (Reporting By Alexei Anishchuk; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.