Russia's Severstal earnings double q-o-q on fx gains

MOSCOW, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Russian steelmaker Severstal said on Thursday its third-quarter net profit increased by 112 percent, quarter-on-quarter, to $329 million due to foreign exchange gains, beating analyst forecasts.

Analysts polled by Reuters expected the company to post a third quarter net profit of $232 million, up from $155 million in the second quarter.

Severstal, controlled by billionaire Alexei Mordashov, said it expected a challenging fourth quarter compared to the third quarter as it forecast steel prices to go down by the end of the year.

Its domestic operations will be hampered by a seasonal drop in construction activity, the company said.

Its revenue fell 3.4 percent to $3.59 billion from $3.72 billion in April-June. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) slid 17.8 percent to $546 million from $664 million. (Reporting By Alexei Anishchuk; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)