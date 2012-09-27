FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Severstal plans Eurobond road show Oct.1-source
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
September 27, 2012 / 8:31 AM / 5 years ago

Russia's Severstal plans Eurobond road show Oct.1-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Severstal, Russia’s third-largest steelmaker, plans to start road show for its upcoming dollar-denominated Eurobond issue on Oct.1, a banking source told Reuters on Thursday.

The move comes on the heels of Severstal’s peer, Novolipetsk Steel, which said earlier on Thursday it raised $500 million via a seven-year Eurobond issue with an annual coupon of 4.95 percent.

Russian borrowers have raised over $35 billion via Eurobond issues so far this year, more than for the whole of last year. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.