Russia's Severstal plans Eurobond road show Oct.1-source

MOSCOW, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Severstal, Russia’s third-largest steelmaker, plans to start road show for its upcoming dollar-denominated Eurobond issue on Oct.1, a banking source told Reuters on Thursday.

The move comes on the heels of Severstal’s peer, Novolipetsk Steel, which said earlier on Thursday it raised $500 million via a seven-year Eurobond issue with an annual coupon of 4.95 percent.

Russian borrowers have raised over $35 billion via Eurobond issues so far this year, more than for the whole of last year. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)