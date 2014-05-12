FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Severstal gets bids for U.S. operations - source
Sections
Featured
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
Cyber Risk
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 12, 2014 / 7:50 AM / 3 years ago

Russia's Severstal gets bids for U.S. operations - source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 12 (Reuters) - Russian steelmaker Severstal has received bids from potential buyers for its North American operations, a Russian source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Severstal’s operations in the United States consist of steel plants in Dearborn, Michigan and Columbus, Mississippi.

The source said the sales process was unrelated to the worsening political relations between the United States and Russia over Ukraine. The company had started looking into a sale in September, the source said.

The source said no decisions had been made on a potential sale. Severstal declined to comment.

Severstal bought the plant in Dearborn in 2003 for $285.5 million and has invested around $1 billion. It built the Columbus plant and launched it in 2007, investing $1.5 billion in total. The plants generated revenues of $3.9 billion in 2013, 30 percent of the company’s revenues.

Severstal has parted with other U.S. assets, selling three steel plants in Maryland, Ohio and West Virginia in 2011 to Renco Group for $225 million.

The Wall Street Journal earlier reported that the operations could fetch $1.5 billion and that potential buyers were United States Steel Corp and Brazil’s Companhia Siderurgica Nacional SA. (Reporting by Andrey Kuzmin; Editing by Elizabeth Piper and Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.