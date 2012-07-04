Severstal owner sees rise in steel demand slowing-report

* Mordashov says China will support steel demand

* Steel global demand hit by weak economic growth

MOSCOW, July 4 (Reuters) - Alexey Mordashov, chief executive and owner of Russia’s second-biggest steel producer Severstal , expects the rise in world steel demand to slow in line with Chinese economic growth, the Kommersant daily reported.

Mordashov who owns 82 percent of Severstal and is No. 45 on the Forbes list of the world’s richest people, reiterated that the company plans to invest between $1.5 billion and $2 billion in its assets this year, the report said.

“We don’t expect (steel) consumption to decline, but we expect a slower consumption growth ... We hope that China will sustain high growth rates, more than 8 percent to 8.5 percent, (it could be) between 9 percent to 9.5 percent,” he was quoted as saying.

Growth in global steel production has been slowing, with output expected to remain sluggish in coming months as weak economic growth erodes demand.

According to the latest available figures, output in China, the world’s largest producer and consumer of steel, rose by 2.5 percent to 61.2 million tonnes in May, growing more slowly than in previous months.

Mordashov said his expectations were based on an assumption that China’s economy would grow this year by up to 9 percent. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Richard Pullin)