UPDATE 2-Severstal to focus 2013 investment on Russia

MOSCOW, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Severstal, one of Russia’s largest steel producers, said it was to focus investment on domestic steelmaking and mining and revised down its capital expenditure for 2012 due to a weak export market.

Russian steelmakers are counting on improved domestic demand in 2013 from state-sponsored infrastructure and energy projects to help offset weak steel prices and an uncertain global economic outlook.

Severstal told Reuters it had revised down its capital expenditure for 2012 to $1.4 billion from last year’s top-end forecast of $1.7 billion due to slower demand from China and persistent economic challenges in Europe.

Severstal, controlled by billionaire Alexei Mordashov, plans to invest $1.3 billion in 2013, around $100 million less than in the previous year.

Of this investment, the firm plans to channel $704 million to its Russian steel division and around a further $210 million to develop operations in the Russian Arctic.

Severstal will continue to invest in long-term development this year, focusing primarily on Russian steelmaking and mining assets, chief financial officer Alexei Kulichenko said.

“We adopt a prudent approach to our capital expenditure, adjusting investment to market conditions and not raising new debt funds,” Kulichenko said.

Severstal, which controls two U.S. mills, invested heavily in the U.S. market before the 2008 recession. It had to sell some of its assets amid pressure on its profits, completing the divestment of three mills in 2011. (Reporting By Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)