UPDATE 1-Russian steelmaker Severstal sees flat results in second quarter

* Q1 net profit down 90 pct at $44 mln vs f‘cast $69 mln

* Uncertain global outlook to weigh - CEO

* EBITDA down 25 percent to $425 million

* Revenue down 10 percent at $3.32 billion (Adds outlook, background, quote)

MOSCOW, May 20 (Reuters) - Severstal, Russia’s second-biggest steel producer, said on Monday profit would be flat in the second quarter of 2013 as it reported a 90 percent year-on-year fall in first-quarter net earnings.

Like steelmakers around the world, the company has been struggling to cope with weak prices as a growth slowdown in China and Europe’s debt crisis hit demand from the construction sector and other parts of industry.

Severstal, controlled by billionaire Alexei Mordashov, posted quarterly net profit of $44 million, undershooting average analyst forecasts of $69 million.

“The global economic environment remains uncertain and this impacts our markets. Overall we expect our (second quarter) ... 2013 results to be broadly similar to our Q1 2013 numbers,” Mordashov said in a statement.

The company said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 25 percent year-on-year to $425 million in the quarter, while revenue was down 10 percent at $3.32 billion. (Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Lidia Kelly and David Holmes)