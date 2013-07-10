FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Severstal gets $450 mln credit lines from Sberbank
#Credit Markets
July 10, 2013 / 2:42 PM / in 4 years

Russia's Severstal gets $450 mln credit lines from Sberbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 10 (Reuters) - Severstal, Russia’s second-biggest steel producer, said on Wednesday it had signed contracts with Sberbank for two revolving credit facilities amounting to 15 billion roubles ($454 million).

Severstal, controlled by billionaire Alexei Mordashov, said the 9 billion and 6 billion rouble loans both had a three-year maturity.

“We have signed a credit line that will increase our pool of credit lines, which in turn will improve the financial security of the company. The funds will be used as needed,” a company spokesman said.

In May, the firm reported its net debt stood at $4.186 million, 5.1 percent up from the end of 2012. ($1 = 33.0375 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Alessandra Prentice, Svetlana Burmistrova; Editing by Douglas Busvine)

