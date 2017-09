MOSCOW, July 15 (Reuters) - Russia’s Severstal has agreed to sell Pennsylvania-based coal producer PBS Coals to Canada’s Corsa Coal for an enterprise value of $140 million, the Russian company said on Tuesday.

The deal is expected to be completed by mid-August, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Svetlana Burmistrova; Writing by Polina Devitt, editing by Elizabeth Piper)