Russia's Severstal reports Q1 net profit of $343 mln
#Basic Materials
April 23, 2015 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

Russia's Severstal reports Q1 net profit of $343 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 23 (Reuters) - Russian steelmaker Severstal reported on Thursday net profit of $343 million for the first three months of this year, up from a net loss of $795 million in the previous quarter.

The company, Russia’s second largest steel producer, said revenue fell 18.5 percent quarter-on-quarter to $1.5 billion. Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) also slipped to $590 million, down 2 percent.

Severstal said steel demand so far this year had been better than expected despite Russia’s flagging economy, hit by a collapse in global oil prices and Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs and Polina Devitt, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

