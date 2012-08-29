FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Severstal Q2 net slips on FX losses, gold split-off
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
August 29, 2012 / 6:21 AM / 5 years ago

Severstal Q2 net slips on FX losses, gold split-off

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Severstal, Russia’s third largest steelmaker, posted weaker second quarter net profits of $155 million, missing analyst forecasts on forex losses and due to the split-off of its gold unit this year.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast that the company would report earnings of $249 mln, down from $602 million during the same period a year ago.

Severstal said its revenue slid to $3.72 billion compared to $4.4 billion last year. Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation dropped to $664 million from $1.12 billion a year ago.

The company said it expected a seasonal construction uptick in Russia and an automotive sector pick-up in the United States in the third quarter, but forecast its second half results would be flat against the first six months of 2012. (Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Editing by Douglas Busvine)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.