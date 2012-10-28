FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian ship missing in rough Okhotsk Sea, 11 on board
October 28, 2012 / 9:01 AM / in 5 years

Russian ship missing in rough Okhotsk Sea, 11 on board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 28 (Reuters) - A Russian cargo ship with some 11 crew on board was missing on Sunday in the rough waters of the Sea of Okhotsk, with a storm complicating the rescue operation, Russian news agencies reported.

The Amurskoye ship was carrying ore from a mine in Okhotsk when emergency services received a distress signal emitted by its radio buoy at around 0415 GMT, the RIA agency said.

Stormy weather, rains and snow in the area of the Shantar islands in the northern part of the Okhotsk Sea are complicating search efforts, RIA quoted an emergency official as saying. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Myra MacDonald)

