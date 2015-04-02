FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Death toll rises to 54 after Russian trawler sinks in Western Pacific - rescue centre
April 2, 2015

Death toll rises to 54 after Russian trawler sinks in Western Pacific - rescue centre

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 2 (Reuters) - At least 54 people have died and 15 are missing after a Russian trawler sank late on Wednesday in the Western Pacific Ocean near the Kamchatka Peninsula, an officer at a maritime rescue coordination centre in the area said.

Viktor Klepikov, coordinating captain of the Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky maritime rescue coordination centre, told Reuters that there were 132 people on board the Dalniy Vostok freezer trawler. He said 63 people had been rescued. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Paul Tait)

