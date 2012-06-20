Gazprom expects Shtokman project delay

MOSCOW, June 20 (Reuters) - Russia’s gas monopoly Gazprom said on Wednesday that it expects a delay in the Shtokman gas field project.

“Unfortunately, there will be a slight delay,” Gazprom’s Deputy Chief Executive Alexander Medvedev told journalists.

Gazprom has a controlling stake of 51 percent in Shtokman, which has reserves of almost 4 trillion cubic metres. Norway’s Statoil owns 24 percent and Total 25 percent. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Alexei Anishchuk)