March 29, 2012 / 3:55 PM / 6 years ago

Shtokman consortium says delays investment decision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 29 (Reuters) - Shtokman Development AG, a consortium which plans to produce gas from the Arctic oilfield in the Barents Sea, said on Thursday it decided to continue working on an investment decision needed to kick-start the project.

“The shareholders are confident that the Project can be improved further, both technically and economically,” Shtokman Development AG (SDAG) said in a statement.

“The shareholders decided to extend the Framework Agreements till July 1, 2012,” it said.

STAG, in which Russia’s Gazprom, Norway’s Statoil and France’s Total are shareholders, aims to develop the 3.9 trillion cubic metre field, the world’s 10th largest, as a rising supply of shale gas and global economic uncertainty cast a pall on demand and prices. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

