FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-China's Sinopec buys into Russia's Sibur
Sections
Featured
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
IRMA
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
September 3, 2015 / 5:20 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-China's Sinopec buys into Russia's Sibur

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds source on possible stake)

MOSCOW, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Sinopec and Sibur have agreed on the Chinese energy giant buying into Russia’s top petrochemical company, Sibur said on Thursday without disclosing the stake and the value of the deal.

A source, close to Sibur’s shareholders, told Reuters that Sinopec could acquire more than 10 percent in the company.

“The deal will not lead to serious changes in the shareholding structure,” the source said.

Businessman Leonid Mikhelson, the head of Russia’s No.2 gas producer Novatek, will remain Sibur’s largest shareholder, Sibur added.

The deal, signed in Beijing during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit, is expected to be completed by Dec. 1 2015 after necessary regulatory approvals.

Other stakeholders in Sibur are tycoon Gennady Timchenko, an ally of Putin, as well as current and former Sibur managers.

Last year, Sibur’s revenues reached 361 billion roubles ($5.4 billion).

$1 = 66.8065 roubles Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Christian Lowe and Elaine Hardcastle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.