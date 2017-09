MOSCOW, March 18 (Reuters) - Russian petrochemical firm Sibur said on Wednesday it had agreed a credit line for 1.6 billion euros ($1.7 billion) with a consortium of European banks.

The agreement was signed in December 2014, it added in its financial report for last year. The long-term financing will be used to cover part of capital expenditures related to Sibur’s ZapSib-2 investment project. ($1 = 0.9426 euros) (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Elizabeth Piper)