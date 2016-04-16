FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian FinMin: state firms should continue paying half of profit in divs - agencies
April 16, 2016 / 7:30 AM / a year ago

Russian FinMin: state firms should continue paying half of profit in divs - agencies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 16 (Reuters) - Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Saturday that it should be mandatory for state companies, without exceptions, to continue spending 50 percent of their profit on paying dividends at least until 2019, Russian agencies reported.

Siluanov also said that the state budget may receive up to 1.5 trillion roubles ($22.6 billion) in 2016-2017 proceeds from selling state stakes in Russia’s Rosneft, Bashneft, Alrosa and possibly VTB bank.

He also added that the ministry considers placing Eurobonds only in dollars or in euros and that the issue will take place only if the quality of interested investors remains as good as in Russia’s earlier bond placements. ($1 = 66.4125 roubles) (Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly; editing by Polina Devitt)

