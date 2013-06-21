FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia sees better conditions for Eurobond sale than in 2012-FinMin
June 21, 2013

Russia sees better conditions for Eurobond sale than in 2012-FinMin

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 21 (Reuters) - Russia expects better market conditions for the placement of its long-planned $7 billion Eurobonds than when it raised its foreign debt last year, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Friday.

“I think that the (market) situation will calm down soon and conditions for our borrowing will be better than last year,” Siluanov told journalists.

Last year, Russia raised $7 billion in Eurobonds, in several parts, with a $3-billion 30-year Eurobond sold at 250 basis points over U.S. Treasuries, $2 billion 10-year paper at plus 240 basis points and $2 billion 5-year Eurobond at 230 basis points over Treasuries.

Siluanov said that the finance ministry may issue this year’s Eurobond also in several parts and with the same maturity as those in 2012. (Reporting by Daria Korsunskaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly)

