FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Sistema cuts stake in Binnopharm after merger
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 2, 2013 / 9:21 AM / in 5 years

Russia's Sistema cuts stake in Binnopharm after merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 2 (Reuters) - Russian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Sistema said on Tuesday its stake in Binnopharm decreased to 74 percent as the unit merged assets with infusion solutions and blood substitutes maker Alium.

Sistema, which previously held 100 percent of Binnopharm, said the deal was structured as an additional share issue worth around 1.7 billion roubles ($54.63 million).

As a result of the deal, Zenitko Finance Management LLC holds a 26 percent stake in Binnopharm, Sistema said in a statement.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.