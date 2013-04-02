Russia's Sistema cuts stake in Binnopharm after merger

MOSCOW, April 2 (Reuters) - Russian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Sistema said on Tuesday its stake in Binnopharm decreased to 74 percent as the unit merged assets with infusion solutions and blood substitutes maker Alium.

Sistema, which previously held 100 percent of Binnopharm, said the deal was structured as an additional share issue worth around 1.7 billion roubles ($54.63 million).

As a result of the deal, Zenitko Finance Management LLC holds a 26 percent stake in Binnopharm, Sistema said in a statement.