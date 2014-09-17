Russian Sistema bonds down 14 cents after chairman's arrest

LONDON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Dollar bonds issued by Russia’s Sistema conglomerate and its subsidiary MTS plunged on Wednesday after chairman Vladimir Yevtushenkov was placed under arrest for alleged money laundering.

Sistema has said it considers the accusations, linked to the acquisition of oil company Bashneft, baseless. The head of an industrialists’ group has condemned the charges as politically motivated.

Sistema’s $500 million 2019 bond slumped 14 cents from Tuesday’s close to trade at 85.78 cents in the dollar , according to Tradeweb data and traders.

A 2020 dollar bond issued by mobile telephone firm, MTS fell 2 cents initially though the company said its business had not been affected.

Sistema has an effective ownership stake in MTS of 53.46 percent.