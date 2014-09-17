FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian Sistema bonds down 14 cents after chairman's arrest
Sections
Featured
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Best Buy forecasts 2021 profit largely below estimates
BUSINESS
Best Buy forecasts 2021 profit largely below estimates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 17, 2014 / 10:11 AM / 3 years ago

Russian Sistema bonds down 14 cents after chairman's arrest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Dollar bonds issued by Russia’s Sistema conglomerate and its subsidiary MTS plunged on Wednesday after chairman Vladimir Yevtushenkov was placed under arrest for alleged money laundering.

Sistema has said it considers the accusations, linked to the acquisition of oil company Bashneft, baseless. The head of an industrialists’ group has condemned the charges as politically motivated.

Sistema’s $500 million 2019 bond slumped 14 cents from Tuesday’s close to trade at 85.78 cents in the dollar , according to Tradeweb data and traders.

A 2020 dollar bond issued by mobile telephone firm, MTS fell 2 cents initially though the company said its business had not been affected.

Sistema has an effective ownership stake in MTS of 53.46 percent.

Reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.