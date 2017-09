MOSCOW, April 20 (Reuters) - Russian services conglomerate Sistema said on Monday it planned total dividend payments of 4.54 billion roubles ($88.13 million).

The board recommendation represents a payment of 0.47 roubles per ordinary share or 9.40 roubles per global depositary receipt (GDR), the company said in a statement. ($1 = 51.5120 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom; Writing by Jack Stubbs, editing by Elizabeth Piper)