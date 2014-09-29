FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Sistema says was not part of BashTEK privatisation
September 29, 2014 / 9:55 AM / 3 years ago

Russia's Sistema says was not part of BashTEK privatisation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Russian oil-to-telecomms conglomerate Sistema said on Monday it was not party to the privatisation of oil assets in the Republic of Bashkortostan and would use all available legal means to defend its rights.

“Sistema was not party to the privatisation of BashTEK Group and will use all available legal means to defend its rights,” the company said in a statement.

Sistema shares were down 22 percent in Moscow at 0950 GMT. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

