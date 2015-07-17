Russia's Sistema says sells NVision Group to MTS

MOSCOW, July 17 (Reuters) - Russian business conglomerate Sistema said on Friday that two of its subsidiaries had agreed to sell their stakes in NVision Group to Mobile TeleSystems (MTS).

MTS will acquire 100 percent of NVision, including its debt obligations, for up to 15 billion roubles ($262.67 million), Sistema said in a statement, adding the transaction was expected to be completed in 2015. Sistema has a controlling stake in MTS. ($1 = 57.1068 roubles) (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Jack Stubbs)