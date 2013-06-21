FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Sistema Q1 net profit falls 2.4 pct yr/yr
June 21, 2013 / 6:36 AM / in 4 years

Russia's Sistema Q1 net profit falls 2.4 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 21 (Reuters) - Russian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Sistema said on Friday its first-quarter net profit fell 2.4 percent, year-on-year, due to foreign exchange losses at its mobile unit and increased loan provisions at its bank.

Sistema, which controls Russia’s top mobile phone operator MTS and mid-sized oil firm Bashneft, said net profit came in at $372 million compared to $381 million in the first quarter of 2012.

Revenues rose 5.5 percent, year-on-year, to $8.3 billion, driven by MTS, Bashneft and retailer Detsky mir, the firm said in a statement.

Operating income before depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA) edged down 0.8 percent to $2 billion, with an OIBDA margin of 24 percent compared to 25.6 percent the year earlier.

