UPDATE 1-Russia's Sistema earnings boosted by Russneft stake sale

* Q3 net profit at $1.3 bln vs $547 mln in Q3 2012

* Sold 49 pct stake in oil firm Russneft for $1.2 bln

* Underlying earnings flat year-on-year

MOSCOW, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Russian conglomerate Sistema said on Monday its third-quarter earnings more than doubled, year-on-year, as it recognised a gain from the sale of its stake in oil firm Russneft.

The sale, unveiled in June, is part of a strategy aimed to help Sistema reduce a gap between its market capitalisation and the value of its individual corporate holdings across multiple businesses ranging from oil to retail.

The company, whose biggest assets are majority stakes in Russia’s top mobile operator MTS and mid-sized oil firm Bashneft, reported a net profit of $1.3 billion against $547 million in the same year-ago period.

Adjusted for the gain from the Russneft stake sale, net profits totalled $663.7 million, down 0.8 percent, it said in a statement. Sistema said earlier it has agreed to sell its 49 percent stake in Russneft for $1.2 billion.

The company also said revenues rose 5.4 percent to $9.3 billion, driven mainly by higher production and sales at Bashneft and growing mobile data revenues at MTS, as well as higher sales at children’s retailer Detsky Mir.

Its adjusted operating income before depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA) was flat year-on-year at $2.4 billion.