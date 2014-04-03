FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Sistema Q4 net profit falls 74 pct
April 3, 2014 / 7:01 AM / 3 years ago

Russia's Sistema Q4 net profit falls 74 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 3 (Reuters) - Russian conglomerate Sistema said on Thursday its fourth-quarter net profit more than halved year-on-year, due to a foreign exchange loss.

Sistema, whose biggest assets are majority stakes in Russia’s top mobile operator MTS and mid-sized oil firm Bashneft, reported a net profit of $47.7 million, down from $180.1 million the year earlier.

Adjusted net profit rose 72.5 percent to $627.3 million on revenue of $9.9 billion which was up 4.6 percent on the same year-ago period. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Megan Davies)

